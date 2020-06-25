24th Congressional District Democratic Primary: Francis Conole concedes to Dana Balter

(WSYR-TV) — The race for the 24th Congressional District in November is now set.

On Thursday, Francis Conole conceded the primary to Dana Balter.

Balter had been leading by about 4,700 votes.

This now sets up a rematch between Balter and Republican Incumbent Congressman John Katko in November.

Katko beat Balter in 2018 by about five percent of the vote.

Conole released the following statement on Thursday:

“This evening, I called and congratulated Dana Balter on becoming our Democratic Nominee. I want to thank my family, friends, staff, and thousands of grassroots supporters across Central New York for their tireless work these last 14 months. I’m very proud of the campaign we ran and critical issues we will continue to fight for. Our mission is not done. Central New York and our country face great challenges ahead and yet great opportunities. We need a leader who will fight for us. That leader is Dana Balter. I have come to know Dana’s tenacious spirit, her keen intellect and understanding of the issues we face, and her companionate way that is so much of what we need in our government right now. Now is the time for our party and our community to come together and unite behind Dana Balter. Only together can we defeat Congressman John Katko and Donald Trump in November and bring the true change we need to Central New York.”

Balter released the following statement on Thursday:

“I want to congratulate Francis Conole on a strong campaign and I want to thank him for his service to our country and our community. I look forward to working with Francis and his supporters in the weeks and months ahead to beat John Katko.

The incredible turnout in this election—by mail and in-person—is a sign that voters are ready for change this November. The people of the 24th district are ready to move past Donald Trump’s failed leadership and replace his enablers in Congress like John Katko. We need a champion in Congress who will fight for good healthcare, a fair economy, and to get big money out of politics. I will be that champion. It’s time to give central and western New York the representation we deserve.”