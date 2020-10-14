Cayuga County ✮ Onondaga County ✮ Parts of Oswego County ✮ Wayne County
In Oswego County the towns of Granby, Hannibal, Minetto, Oswego, Palermo, Schroeppel, Scriba, and Volney as well as the cities of Fulton and Oswego are included in the 24th Congressional District.
|TOTAL
|DEM
|REP
|CON
|WOR
|GRE
|LBT
|IND
|SAM
|OTHER
|NO PARTY
|433,390
|151,645
|13,061
|8,632
|1,803
|1,334
|935
|22,606
|10
|264
|108,100
About
Age: 44
Lifelong educator. Most recent position was teaching citizenship and policy at Syracuse University.
Community involvement includes: served as an Honorary Co-Chair for the Women Build program at Habitat for Humanity of Syracuse, and has been a community organizer with CNY Solidarity Coalition. Over many years, Balter has volunteered as an event planner for a number of non-profit organizations and as a guardian ad litem for children in foster care.
Her only previous attempt at public office was running against John Katko for this seat in 2018.Website: ElectDanaBalter.com
Why Vote For Balter?
I am running for Congress because I believe every central and western New Yorker deserves a fair shot at success. I know what it’s like to live paycheck to paycheck. I know the fear of not having health insurance and the stress of watching my healthcare debt grow. That’s why you can trust me to fight for you — because my story is your story.
In Congress, I will work to:
- •Get the spread of coronavirus under control
- •Pass an economic relief package for individuals, families, small businesses, and local governments adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic
- •Guarantee quality, affordable healthcare for every person
- •Protect Social Security and Medicare
- •Build a fair economy that works for everyone, with better-paying jobs, long-term economic growth, and a fair tax system
- •Get big money out of politics so the power rests with average people, not special interests
- •Institute significant reforms to our criminal legal system to end mass incarceration, increase community safety, and promote true justice
- •Pass common sense gun safety measures that respect our second amendment rights while keeping our communities safe
- •Fully fund public education for students in every zip code and guarantee debt-free post secondary education
- •Protect and preserve our land, water, and air
- •Ensure that people with disabilities share equitably in all that society has to offer
- •Tackle the opioid crisis by treating opioid use disorder as the medical problem that it is
About
Age: 57
Family Life: He and wife Robin live in Camillus and raised three children.
Seeking fourth two year term in Congress. Prior to running for congress he served as a federal prosecutor for 20 years. First for the Securities and Exchange Commission, investigating corporate fraud and insider trading. He then worked as a federal organized crime prosecutor in El Paso, San Juan, and Syracuse. In his time in Syracuse he organized the Syracuse Gang Violence Task Force and prosecuted numerous RICO cases in Syracuse.Website: JohnKatkoForCongress.com
In the News
- CNY doctor who lost her life to COVID-19 recognized in Congress
- Rep. Katko secures over $1 million in funding for public housing organizations
-
- Congressman John Katko pushing for state aid, unemployment assistance
- Congressman: Telecommuting can’t happen until computer systems are better protected from hackers
Republican incumbent John Katko was first elected to the 24th Congressional seat in 2014, defeating Democrat Dan Maffei. Maffei and Republican Anne Marie Burkle traded the seat several times in past elections since the retirement of long-time Republican Congressman Jim Walsh in 2008.
This year's race is a rematch of 2018 between Katko and Balter. Katko won by 5 percentage points in 2018, a much closer race than expected. And 2020's election is expected to be even closer. A poll released by Sienna College and Syracuse.com on Oct. 4 shows Balter with the lead.
Politico is calling this race a toss-up. It is likely we won't know who won this race until absentee votes have been counted.
Steve Williams will also appear on the ballot for the 24th Congressional seat. After Balter won the Democratic Primary in June 2020, the Working Families Party was going to endorse Balter and move Williams to a judgeship race but that was halted after former Onondaga Republican Chair Tom Dadey took it to court. Williams is on the ballot on the WFP line but is not actively campaigning.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- 24th Congressional District
- 51st State Senate District
- 131st State Assembly District
- 121st State Assembly District
- 120th State Assembly District
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App