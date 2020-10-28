4th day of early voting sets turnout records in Onondaga, Oswego and Tompkins Counties

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — More people chose to vote in Onondaga, Oswego and Tompkins Counties on Tuesday — the fourth day of early voting — than on any of the first three days.

In Onondaga County, Tuesday’s 7,053 voters set a new record for the earliest voters in a single day, breaking the record set Monday, which broke the record set Saturday.

The turnout Tuesday can be partly attributed to the eight-hour voting window, the longest time the polls were open of the four days. The polls closed at 8 p.m., the latest of any of the early voting days.

Similar records were set in Oswego and Tompkins Counties, where respectively, 1,067 and 1,831 people voted on Tuesday. Since voting began Saturday, Oswego and Tompkins Counties’ Boards of Elections have gotten more people each day.

Cayuga and Oneida Counties have not yet submitted Tuesday’s early voter data to NewsChannel 9. Polls closed at 8 p.m. in most voting locations.

Cayuga County’s Democratic Elections Commissioner told NewsChannel 9 earlier in the day Tuesday that she expects 75% of the county’s 50,000 registered voters to cast their ballots by Election Day: an all-time record.

