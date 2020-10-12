Part of Cayuga County ✮ Onondaga Nation ✮ Part of Onondaga County

The towns of Brutus, Cato, Ira, Sennett, and the City of Auburn from Cayuga County are part of the 50th State Senate District.

In Onondaga County, the towns of Camillus, Clay, DeWitt, Elbridge, Geddes, Lysander, Manlius, Marcellus, Onondaga, and the Onondaga Nation are included in the 50th State Senate District.

TOTAL DEM REP CON WOR GRE LBT IND SAM OTHER NO PARTY 193,858 65,550 61,879 3,632 646 566 413 10,665 5 100 50,402 Voter Registration as of February 1, 2020

John Mannion (D, WF)

Angi Renna (R, C, I)

The 50th Senate District seat has been vacant since Bob Antonacci was elected to the State Supreme Court in November of 2019. A special election was originally scheduled for April, postponed to June, but then ultimately cancelled by Governor Andrew Cuomo due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The seat had been held for years by Republican John DeFrancisco who retired in 2018. Onondaga County Comptroller Bob Antonacci edged out Democrat John Mannion during the 2018 election.