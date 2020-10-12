Part of Cayuga County ✮ Onondaga Nation ✮ Part of Onondaga County
The towns of Brutus, Cato, Ira, Sennett, and the City of Auburn from Cayuga County are part of the 50th State Senate District.
In Onondaga County, the towns of Camillus, Clay, DeWitt, Elbridge, Geddes, Lysander, Manlius, Marcellus, Onondaga, and the Onondaga Nation are included in the 50th State Senate District.
John Mannion (D, WF)
About
Age: 52
Family Life: Married for 23 years and has 3 children
Has been an Advanced Placement Biology and Chemistry Teacher for 28 years at Christian Brothers Academy, Nottingham and West Genesee High Schools, President of West Genesee Teachers’ Association, a member of the Onondaga County School Safety Task Force, a coach at youth and HS level, and an IAABO BOARD 38 Referee.Website: MannionForStateSenate.com
Why Vote For Mannion?
I was born and raised in Central New York. Our area is in dire need of funding and needs representation in the Senate Majority to bring back our fair share. I will fight for a strong economy, healthcare and restoring faith in government.
Angi Renna (R, C, I)
About
Age: 46
Family Life: Has twin 23-year-old sons.
Owns a small business in financial planning and wealth management. This is Renna's first time running for elective office. Was president and member of the WBOC, a past board member of the Hillsman Foundation, and a past board member of Oneida Chamber of Commerce.Website: AngiRenna.com
Why Vote For Renna?
I chose to run for State Senate as I saw a state continuing to fail its responsibilities to its citizens. I’m more motivated than ever to this campaign as, through this pandemic it has become abundantly clear, CNY needs someone with my background in small business and financial management to renew the state’s fiscal responsibility, assist our small business community in its recovery, and rebuild trust and confidence in public safety.
The 50th Senate District seat has been vacant since Bob Antonacci was elected to the State Supreme Court in November of 2019. A special election was originally scheduled for April, postponed to June, but then ultimately cancelled by Governor Andrew Cuomo due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The seat had been held for years by Republican John DeFrancisco who retired in 2018. Onondaga County Comptroller Bob Antonacci edged out Democrat John Mannion during the 2018 election.
