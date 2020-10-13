Parts of Cayuga County ✮ Cortland County ✮ Parts of Chenango County ✮ Parts of Delaware County ✮ Parts of Herkimer County ✮ Otsego County ✮ Schoharie County ✮ Parts of Ulster County ✮

In Cayuga County, the towns of Locke, Moravia, Niles, Owasco, Sempronious, and Summerhill are included in the 51st State Senate District.

In Chenango County, the district includes the towns of Columbus, Lincklaen, Otselic, Pharsalia, Pitcher, Plymouth, New Berlin, North Norwich, Smyrna, and Sherburne.

In Delaware County, the 51st State Senate includes Andes, Bovina, Davenport, Franklin, Harpersfield, Kortright, Meredith, Middletown, Roxbury, Sidney and Stamford.

In Herkimer County, the district includes Columbia, Danube, Frankfort, German Flatts, Herkimer, Litchfield, Little Falls, Newport, Norway, Schuyler, Stark Warren and Winfield.

In Tompkins County, the towns of Caroline, Danby, Dryden, and Groton are included in the district.

In Ulster County, the district includes Hardenburgh, Olive, Rochester, and Shandaken.

TOTAL DEM REP CON WOR GRE LBT IND SAM OTHER NO PARTY 169,917 53,972 64,487 3,037 708 616 362 9,962 1 102 36,670 Voter Registration as of February 1, 2020

Jim Barber (D)

About Age: 63 Family Life: Barber is the fifth generation of a six-generation family farm in Schoharie County that he runs with his wife Cindy, son and nieces and nephews. He says the farm has been a fixture in the area for 150 years. His only previous elected office was for Middleburgh Central School Board. In the community Barbaer has served as New York State Executive Director of the USDA Farm Service Agency, Special Assistant to the Commissioner of the NY State Department of Agriculture and Markets, Co-Founder and President of NY Farms, President of the New York State Vegetable Growers Association, New York Farm Bureau, county President and State Director, Cornell University, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Advisory Committee, Middleburgh Central School Board of Education, Schoharie Valley Association, Schoharie County Chamber of Commerce Economic Development Committee, Schoharie County Farm Bureau, president and board member, Agriculture Advisory Committee for Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schoharie County, and I Coached several teams of students of Middleburgh Central School through the Odyssey of the Mind program, one team advancing to World Competition. Website: JimBarberForSenate.org Why Vote For Barber? My top priority is to fix our broken tax system. Big corporations and Wall Street traders must pay their fair share so that we stop over burdening property owners, retirees, small businesses and farms. Property taxes are inherently unfair and have no relationship to the income of the taxpayer or resources with which to pay. That’s why as Senator, I will fight for a fairer tax system and against unfunded mandates that burden our local taxpayers and raise property taxes. I also want to make sure that we are creating the conditions to grow our rural economies and create jobs through infrastructure like broadband and cell service, a fully funded public school system, sustainable rural health care, and decent wages for working people. That includes building a green energy economy that helps our small towns and rural communities by allowing municipalities to become local power authorities and keep the money generated from clean energy circulating in the community.

Peter Oberacker (R, C, I)

NewsChannel 9 has reached out to Peter Oberacker and campaign for additional information and is waiting to hear back.

Website: PeterForSenate51.com

Timothy O'Connor (LBT)

NewsChannel 9 has reached out to Timothy O'Connor and campaign for additional information and is waiting to hear back.

Website: Facebook.com/Timfor51

James Seward (R, C) currently holds the seat for the 51st State Senate district. He has served in the state senate since 1986. Seward announced he is retiring, leaving the seat open for the winner of the 2020 election.