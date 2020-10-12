53rd State Senate District

Previously served on Syracuse Board of Zoning Appeals, and on the Mayor’s transition team for sustainability in 2009. Also served on the boards of FOCUS Greater Syracuse and the Onondaga County Resource Recovery Agency. Volunteered with CommuniTree Stewards, the Onondaga Lake Watershed Partnership, Nottingham High School’s PTO, Ed Smith K-8 After-School Academy, and the Westcott Street Cultural Fair. A member of the Armory Square Playwrights.

Family Life: Married to her husband, who works at Le Moyne College. The couple has one daughter, who graduated from Cornell University this year.

Why Vote For May?

In 2018, I ran to end the gridlock in Albany, and I have been true to my promises to overhaul the state’s election laws, pass strong protections for women’s reproductive rights, enact major climate legislation, and much more.

As a first-term legislator, I was successful in delivering for CNY, including major funding for the regional STEAM School, funding for Madison County’s share of casino revenues, and special allocations for all our public libraries.

I have developed a reputation in the district for accessibility and for listening carefully to my constituents, and a reputation in Albany for always insisting that the concerns of CNY be taken seriously.

My office has helped more than a thousand constituents obtain unemployment benefits, and I passed a law that has enabled the Syracuse Industrial Development Agency to make grants and loans to over 50 small businesses and nonprofits seeking to stay open in the pandemic.

I look forward to continuing to work on legislation and budgetary allocations to secure more robust and sustainable school funding, ensure quality home care for seniors, expand high-speed internet throughout the district, and enact a more fair tax system.