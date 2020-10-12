Parts of Cayuga County ✮ Parts of Seneca County ✮ Wayne County
The towns of Canandaigua, Farmington, Gorham, Geneva, Hopewell, Manchester, Phelps, Seneca and the cities of Canandaigua and Geneva in Seneca County are included in the 54th State Senate District.
In Cayuga County, the district includes the towns of Aurelius, Conquest, Fleming, Genoa, Lansing, Ledyard, Ments, Montezuma, Scipio, Springport, Sterling, Throop, Venice, and Victory
|TOTAL
|DEM
|REP
|CON
|WOR
|GRE
|LBT
|IND
|SAM
|OTHER
|NO PARTY
|183,179
|55,305
|67,564
|4,179
|703
|576
|456
|9,509
|7
|117
|44,763
About
Age: 62
Family Life: Married her wife in 2019
Previously worked as an engineer at Kodak for 19 years, and before that as a high school science teacher.
O’Toole is an openly transgender woman.
She is a member of the Civil Air Patrol.Website: Facebook.com/Shauna4NYSenate
Why Vote For O’Toole?
The reason I am running for the NY State Senate, District 54, is because I want to serve my community. I want to use my background in the sciences to help preserve our lands and waters. I want to help our family farmers hold on to their farms.
I want to help our students who want to work in the trades find the right programs to help them be successful.
The Covid-19 Pandemic has shown several weaknesses in NYS.
- •First, we need broadband internet across NYS, and we need to treat it like a utility – not as a luxury.
- •Second, we need to cut the cost of healthcare. NY Healthcare For All needs to be an option for Residents to buy into.
- •Third, we need to learn the lessons of this pandemic and use them to prepare for the next one – either with or without the Federal Government’s help.
Like many who will read and watch this video, I am Working Class. I want to be a voice for the Working Class across rural NYS in the State Legislature.
About
Age: 58
She and husband Gary have lived in Canandaigua for 30 years where they raised two children.
Prior to being elected to the state senate in 2016, Helming served as Canandaigua Town Supervisor from 2014 until being elected to the state senate. Prior to that she served four years as a member of the Canandaigua town Board. Here community involvement outside of politics includes GROW NY and the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Nutrient Task Force.Website: PamHelming.com
Why Vote For Helming?
It has been an honor to serve the people of the 54th Senate District. I will continue to be a loud and outspoken voice to protect the middle class, grow jobs and improve our environment.
Incumbent Pam Helming is seeking her third 2-year term. She was first elected in 2016, replacing Michael Nozzolio who retired.
In 2018, Helming won the election with 61.9% of the vote against Democrat Kenan Baldridge.
