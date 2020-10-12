54th State Senate District

Previously worked as an engineer at Kodak for 19 years, and before that as a high school science teacher.

Why Vote For O’Toole?

The reason I am running for the NY State Senate, District 54, is because I want to serve my community. I want to use my background in the sciences to help preserve our lands and waters. I want to help our family farmers hold on to their farms.

I want to help our students who want to work in the trades find the right programs to help them be successful.

The Covid-19 Pandemic has shown several weaknesses in NYS.

•First, we need broadband internet across NYS, and we need to treat it like a utility – not as a luxury.

•Second, we need to cut the cost of healthcare. NY Healthcare For All needs to be an option for Residents to buy into.

•Third, we need to learn the lessons of this pandemic and use them to prepare for the next one – either with or without the Federal Government’s help.

Like many who will read and watch this video, I am Working Class. I want to be a voice for the Working Class across rural NYS in the State Legislature.