Allegany County ✮ Chemung County ✮ Part of Tompkins County ✮ Schuyler County ✮ Stueben County ✮ Yates County
In Tompkins County, the towns of Enfield, Newfield, and Ulysses are included in the 58th State Senate District. The town and City of Ithaca are included as well.
Leslie Danks Burke (D, WF, SAM)
About
Family Life: Originally from Colorado, Danks Burke and husband settled here 16 years ago after falling in love with the Finger Lakes. They have two daughters.
An attorney in private practice, on leave for the campaign, promises if elected would work just as a senator. Has served or is serving on: Tompkins-Cortland Community College Foundation, Planned Parenthood of the Southern Finger Lakes, Tompkins County Public Library Foundation.
Founded Trailblazers PAC, an organization that supports local-level town and city candidates of any political party who stand for honest government. Is a proud Rotarian and have served on the PTA at every school her children have attended.
Previously ran against O’Mara in 2016, and ran for Congress in 2012.Website: LeslieForSenate.com
Why Vote For Danks Burke?
I am running for State Senate to get a real seat at the table for our beautiful, long-neglected Southern Tier and Finger Lakes region. Young people are leaving our region because they can’t find a bright future here.
Our taxes are through the roof, and yet we’re not getting the money back that the state has promised us. Here’s an example: my kids’ schools have had the water turned off in the drinking fountains for 4 years because the pipes are rotten and leaking lead. When our taxes are so high, yet there are trash bags over the unusable drinking fountains in our children’s schools, then something’s seriously wrong.
Our rural hospitals, schools, farms, and local businesses are short changed, our roads and bridges are crumbling, and we’re not getting job opportunities here that we see in other parts of the state. Senator O’Mara has been in office for 10 years, he hasn’t gotten the job done, and he votes to send away funds that were promised to us. It’s time for an #UpstateTaxCutNow, to fairly fund our schools, and get every New Yorker access to quality healthcare. We need someone in Albany who fights for our fair share, and I’m standing up to work for us.
Thomas O'Mara (R, C, I)
About
Age: 57
Family Life: Married to wife Marilyn, raised three children at their home in Big Flatts, Chemung Co.
He’s an attorney. Among his community involvement: Member of the Southern Tier Regional Economic Development Council (REDC), the Southern Tier Economic Growth (STEG) Board of Directors, Schuyler County Partnership for Economic Development (SCOPED), the Farm Bureau of New York/Chemung County, the Ancient Order of Hibernians of Elmira, Horseheads Elks, Montour Falls Moose, Lifetime member of the National Rifle Association (NRA), member of Ducks Unlimited, the Shooters Committee on Public Education (SCOPE), former Counsel to the Chemung County Industrial Development Agency, former Counsel to St. Joseph’s Hospital (Elmira), former Director and Secretary of St. Joseph’s Hospital, former Trustee of the Horseheads Free Library, former Board Member of the Wings of Eagles (formerly National Warplane Museum), 2001/2002 Chairman of the American Red Cross Chemung/Schuyler Chapter, former Director for the American Red Cross Chemung/Schuyler Chapter for seven years, 1995-2002, former Member of the New York State Judicial Screening Committee for Chemung County, former Member of Chemung County Executive Tom Santulli’s Southern Tier Organization to Reform Medicaid (STORM)Website: OMaraForSenate.com
Why Vote For O'Mara?
I will put Upstate New York first by standing against the New York City-based, Extreme-Liberal, Socialist-Democrat movement that is taking over New York government
I will reject permanent one-party control of New York’s government by restoring legislative checks and balances
I'll say NO to Albany’s bad habit of big spending and high taxing that drives up local property taxes and keeps Upstate local economies going nowhere
As a former prosecutor, I am committed to protecting our Constitutional rights to safety and security, including strongly Backing the Blue by opposing extreme bail reform, and the misguided and dangerous Defund the Police movement
I'll look out for our environment and natural resources through actions to control Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs) and Invasive Species, fully fund the Environmental Protection Fund, and protect the quality of local drinking water.
I will defend public health and safety including looking out for our seniors by helping to lead an independent investigation in NY’s COVID-19 response and its tragic impact on our nursing homes
I will work to secure funding for our schools, and local roads and bridges, while fighting to reduce the burden of unfunded state mandates and unfair overregulation.
Incumbent Thomas O'Mara is seeking his sixth 2-year term in the senate. In 2018 O'Mara defeated democratic challenger, Amanda Kirchgessner with 59.2% of the vote. Leslie Danks Burke ran against O'Mara in 2016. O'Mara won the election in 2016 with 54.66% of the vote.
