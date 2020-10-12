58th State Senate District

About

Family Life: Originally from Colorado, Danks Burke and husband settled here 16 years ago after falling in love with the Finger Lakes. They have two daughters.

An attorney in private practice, on leave for the campaign, promises if elected would work just as a senator. Has served or is serving on: Tompkins-Cortland Community College Foundation, Planned Parenthood of the Southern Finger Lakes, Tompkins County Public Library Foundation.

Founded Trailblazers PAC, an organization that supports local-level town and city candidates of any political party who stand for honest government. Is a proud Rotarian and have served on the PTA at every school her children have attended.

Previously ran against O’Mara in 2016, and ran for Congress in 2012.