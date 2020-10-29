5th day of early voting breaks turnout records again in Onondaga, Oswego and Tompkins Counties

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The fifth day of early voting had a turnout that broke more records in three Central New York counties.

In Onondaga County, the 7,500 people who voted Wednesday broke the record set Tuesday, which broke the record set Monday.

The six polling sites were open until 8 p.m. for the second day in a row. Voters won’t be able to cast their ballots that late until Election Day when the polls are routinely open until 9 p.m.

Democratic Elections Commissioner Dustin Czarny reports that five of the six locations each had more voters Wednesday than on any of the first four early voting days.

In Oswego County, the single early voting place in the City of Oswego had 1,081 people stream through it, breaking Tuesday’s record by 14 voters.

For the first time ever, more than 2,000 people took advantage of early voting in Tompkins County.

Early voting turnout records were also set Tuesday in Oneida and Cayuga Counties.

Oneida and Cayuga Counties’ Boards of Elections have not yet submitted their data for Wednesday to NewsChannel 9.