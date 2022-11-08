SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Winners have been announced for local State Senate and State Assembly races.

As of 1 a.m. Wednesday, incumbent Rachel May has declared victory in the 48th State Senate Race. The 50th State Senate Race between John Mannion and Rebecca remained too close to call.

New York State Assembly – local race results

126th District

Newcomer Democrat Bruce Macbain is a retired educator challenging Republican John Lemondes who is in his first term in the assembly in the 126th district.

The 126th district is made up of parts of Cayuga, Chenango, Cortland, and Onondaga counties.

127th District

In the 127th district, Democrat incumbent Al Stripe is seeking re-election and is being challenged by newcomer Republican Karen Ayoub who is an accounting professional.

The 127th district includes the towns of Cicero, Clay, Manlius, Tully, Fabius, and Pompey.

128th District

Rounding out the assembly districts with the 128th district, incumbent Pamela Hunter declares victory. She was elected to this office in 2015 and is an army veteran.

Hunter is being challenged by Republican Dominick Ciciarelli who is also a political newcomer and a real estate broker.

The 128th district includes the southern, near west, and eastern parts of the city of Syracuse and the surrounding towns of DeWitt, Onondaga, and Salina.

New York State Senate – local race results

48th District

Incumbent Democrat, Rachel May tells NewsChannel 9 that she is claiming victory for the 48th Senate district.

May ran against Republican candidate and Onondaga County Legislator Julie Abbott who has conceded and Conservative Candidate Justin Coretti who is an Attorney in Cayuga County.

The 48th district includes the city of Syracuse, Onondaga, Pompey, Fabius, Tully, Spafford, Otisco, LaFayette, Onondaga Nation Reserve, Marcellus, Skaneateles, Elbridge, Van Buren and Lysander in Onondaga County; the city of Auburn, Sterling, Victory, Ira, Cato, Conquest, Mentz, Brutus, Montezuma, Throop, Sennett, Aurelius, Owasco, Springport, Fleming, Scipio, Niles, Ledyard, Sempronius, Moravia, Venice, Genoa, Locke, and Summerhill in Cayuga County

50th District

In the 50th district, Democrat incumbent John Mannion is in his first term seeking re-election and is running against Conservative Rebecca Shiroff.

The 50th district includes part of Syracuse’s north side, towns of Camillus, Clay, DeWitt, Elbridge, Geddes, Ira, Lysander, Manlius, Marcellus, Onondaga, Otisco, Skaneateles, Spafford, and Van Buren in Onondaga County; and parts of the city of Auburn and the towns of Brutus, Cato, Ira and Sennett in Cayuga County.

Check back here for updates on election results.