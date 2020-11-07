‘A repudiation of Trump’: Hillary Clinton reacts to Biden win

(NEXSTAR) — Within minutes of media outlets calling the 2020 election for Joe Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton reacted to the news on Twitter.
“It’s a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America,” wrote the 2016 Democratic nominee.
Clinton fell to President Donald Trump in the 2016 race despite winning the popular vote by about 3 million votes.
That contentious race set the stage for deep political division over the last four years.
Biden said in a statement Saturday, “With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation.”
“We are the United States of America,” he wrote. “And there’s nothing we can’t do, if we do it together.”
Biden made no mention of Trump, who has not conceded the race.
Biden clinched the White House with a victory in Pennsylvania, the state where he was born. He will be the 46th president of the United States.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- SUNY Oswego to increase police surveillance following racist incidents in the city of Oswego
- ‘I could not be prouder,’ Obama, other U.S. politicans congratulate President-elect Biden on victory
- Photos, video show celebrations in cities across US after Joe Biden victory
- Trump-Biden battle marks 5th time presidential results were questioned
- Here’s what President-elect Joe Biden’s first 100 days might look like
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App