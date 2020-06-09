Interactive Maps

Absentee applications for NY State Primary due soon

Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — You will soon need to send in your absentee application if you plan to vote in the June 23 primary election without going to the polls.

Remember, this isn’t your ballot. You have to mail in an application to get a ballot. These applications were sent by Boards of Election across the state to each voter’s home that is eligible to vote in the primary. The postage was already paid for.

If you would like to vote with an absentee ballot, there are options. You can find all those options by clicking here.

If you plan to vote in-person, early voting starts Saturday. Check with your local Board of Election for hours and locations.

For early voting information, like polling hours, click here.

