Absentee ballot counting halted in Onondaga County because of a COVID-19 exposure

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — All counting of the estimated 57,000 absentee ballots in Onondaga County came to a halt Friday because of an exposure to COVID-19.

A text from Onondaga County’s Democratic Commissioner, Dustin Czarny said counting has stopped because of a COVID-19 exposure, and that all ballots are being secured and testing being arranged.

No other details about who, when or how many people may have been exposed.

The Board of Elections has counted about 26-thousand of some 57-thousand absentee ballots. Several candidates were awaiting the results of the absentee ballots to determine a winner.

