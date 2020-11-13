Absentee ballot counting halted in Onondaga County because of a COVID-19 exposure

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — All counting of the estimated 57,000 absentee ballots in Onondaga County came to a halt Friday because of an exposure to COVID-19.

A text from Onondaga County’s Democratic Commissioner, Dustin Czarny said counting has stopped because of a COVID-19 exposure, and that all ballots are being secured and testing being arranged.

We have postponed the absentee canvass until further notice. Results of all scanned ballots are up at https://t.co/3ICEUVHZ26. We have had a covid exposure amongst the main staff and are arranging testing and securing ballots. We will have more information as soon as possible. — Onondaga County BOE (@OCBOE) November 13, 2020

No other details about who, when or how many people may have been exposed.

The Board of Elections has counted about 26-thousand of some 57-thousand absentee ballots. Several candidates were awaiting the results of the absentee ballots to determine a winner.

