Absentee ballot counting underway in Onondaga County

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s been exactly two weeks since voters headed to the polls here in Onondaga County, but the work at the Board of elections continues. The absentee ballot count is underway.

“We have our own staff working here,” said Onondaga County Republican Elections Commissioner Michele Sardo. “It’s one Democrat, one Republican working at the table and then each one that has a close race or anybody who wanted to come in and see the race, they could have the candidate and one representative at the table.”

Here are the close races they are focused on.

“Village of Solvay, which is the mayoral race, the first trustee and the third trustee in the Village of Solvay,” Sardo explained. “We have Geddes Town Council race, we have Spafford race. We have the Camillus prop, the Village of Camillus prop which is very close and Lysander.”

Sardo said during this process a common concern from voters is that their individual votes will be seen.

“Well people are concerned that you can see my vote. You can’t see your vote. They show the envelopes, they do what they have to do, they mix up the envelopes, they mix up the ballots after the envelopes are all mixed up so nobody knows how anybody votes. So your vote is safe with us,” Sardo explained.

The Board of Elections expects to have a full count by the end of the week. The races that are within 20 votes will have a hand count Monday. The counts are updated throughout the day. Here’s where you can find the latest numbers: https://ongov.resultscaster.com