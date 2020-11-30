Absentee counting resumes in Onondaga Co. and race tightens for State Senate

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The race in the 50th State Senate District tightened Monday morning as the Onondaga County Board of Elections resumed work on county absentee ballots after halting the process almost two weeks ago because some staffers were exposed to COVID-19.

In a tweet Monday at noon the board said it had scanned in almost five thousand ballots before noon. The addition of those absentee ballots cut the election night lead held by Republican Angi Renna from more than seven thousand votes to 1,391 over Democrat John Mannion.

Our noon update is on https://t.co/3ICEUVHZ26. We scanned in nearly 5k ballots in the first 3 hours today. Look for updates at 4pm and then before 6pm tonight. — Onondaga County BOE (@OCBOE) November 30, 2020

The resumption of absentee counting widened the lead of Democrat Al Stirpe over Republican Mark Vanesky in the 127th Assembly District. Incumbent Stripe now holds a lead of 1,962 votes.

Elections officials will have an updated count around 4 p.m. Monday.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9