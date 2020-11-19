Absentees in Chenango County likely to determine race for Congress

NORWICH, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Board of Elections officials in Chenango County are scheduled to count approximately 48-hundred absentee votes submitted in the race for the 22nd Congressional District pitting incumbent one-term Democrat Anthony Brindisi against former Representative Claudia Tenney (R).
With absentee ballots counted in the seven other counties that encompass the sprawling 22nd Congressional District, Tenney holds a lead of fewer than 22-hundred votes, based on NewsChannel 9’s count of results reported by the New York State Board of Elections, and absentee results obtained by NewsChannel 9 via phone calls and emails to county boards of elections. These numbers are not official.
When all the votes cast during early voting and on election day were counted, Tenney held a lead of 28,422 votes over Brindisi. But absentee ballots have heavily favored Brindisi over Tenney by a more than a two to one margin.
The candidacy of Keith Price may also play the role of spoiler in this race. Price, running on the Libertarian Party line received 6,516 votes.
What we don’t know is how many, if any affidavit ballots may be left to count in some counties.
The 22nd Congressional District includes all or part of Oswego, Madison. Oneida, Herkimer, Cortland, Chenango, Broome, and Tioga counties.
