After in-person and early voting, Balter leads over Conole

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Central New York could see a rematch in November between Dana Balter and the incumbent Congressman John Katko for the 24th Congressional seat.
Between Tuesday’s in-person votes and ten days of early voting, Balter holds about 64% of the votes over Francis Conole, who has about 36% of the votes. Only about 4,700 votes are the difference in a race where nearly 30,000 absentee ballots still need to be counted.
