After tweeting Biden won election, Trump clarifies in another tweet ‘I concede NOTHING!’

President Donald Trump said in a tweet Sunday morning that President-elect Joe Biden ‘won’ the election, but clarified in a later tweet “I concede NOTHING!” The election was called more than a week ago by major media outlets, including the Associated Press.
Trump still claimed “the Election was Rigged.” His campaign has not provided evidence of widespread voter fraud and Republican election officials in key states have denied his claims.
Trump tweeted on Saturday “We will WIN.”
Biden takes office on January 20.
