Al Stripe releases statement declaring victory in 127th Assembly seat

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Absentee ballots are still being counted in Onondaga County to determine key races we’ve been waiting for results on. That includes the 127th Assembly seat.

Just before noon, incumbent Al Stirpe released a statement that says, “As the final votes are being counted, it has become clear that the people of the 127th Assembly District have voted for me to once again represent them in the New York State Assembly. It is my great honor to do so, and I want to thank everyone who voted this year, whether early, in-person or absentee. You made your voice heard, and that’s what makes our democratic system work. I also want to thank the many volunteers who helped get our message out. It was a year like no other and a campaign season like none before it. I look forward to doing what I can to support our small businesses, advocate for public education, protect good-paying jobs and help local families as we work to get through this pandemic together. I am also hopeful that, in the coming months, we will update state laws so that absentee ballots can be tabulated in a more timely fashion going forward.”

As of noon on Tuesday, Stirpe leads Mark Venesky by 6,000 votes.