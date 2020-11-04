Angi Renna leads John Mannion in the race for the 50th Senate District

(WSYR-TV) — As of 12:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Angi Renna is leading John Mannion in the race for the 50the Senate District.
NewsChannel 9’s Natasha Yurek was at the Embassy Suites in Syracuse for the smaller election parties.
It was a quieter night than previous election nights at the GOP headquarters in Syracuse.
Candidates are in separate rooms, there are no parties and no crowds because of COVID-19.
Several key candidates are their, including from the 50th District: Angi Renna and John Mannion.
The Renna campaign has filed legal papers that could lead to a formal request of impounding ballots. This is something that is not unheard of for races that will most likely be called by absentee ballots.
The key thing for both candidates is that the voices of the people in their district are heard.
If the request goes through, the Onondaga County Board of Elections is served with papers to impound those ballots.
The Democratic Elections commissioner said this will further delay the counting of absentee ballots than already predicted. But, it won’t immediately affect the absentee collection process.
Renna has 63,299 votes and Mannion has 56,071 votes with 99% reporting.
