Anheuser-Busch producing hand sanitizer for polling places

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Anheuser-Busch is producing more than eight million ounces of hand sanitizer that will be donated to polling locations across the country in support of the company’s “Brew Democracy” initiative.

With the help of the National Association of State Election Directors (NASED), the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the hand sanitizer will be distributed to state election offices that request it.

“As a leading U.S. employer, Anheuser-Busch is committed to uniting our communities, strengthening our democracy and encouraging even greater participation in the political process. One part of this commitment is shifting our production capabilities to donate hand sanitizer so that election officials and voters throughout the country can take part in a safe election this fall,” said Cesar Vargas, Chief External Affairs Officer, Anheuser-Busch. ”

The company’s Baldwinsville location will be producing some of the hand sanitizer, as well as its brewery in Los Angeles, California.