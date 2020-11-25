Report: Anthony Brindisi narrowly leads Claudia Tenney

(WSYR-TV) — No counting took place on Wednesday, but new information gathered shows that 22nd District Congressman Anthony Brindisi is now narrowly in the lead.

In a tweet, Dave Wasserman of the non-partisan Cook Political Report says Republican and Democratic sources tell him that Brindisi how leads Republican challenger Claudia Tenney by 12 or 13 votes.

On Election night, Tenney was up by about 28,000 votes. On Tuesday, a state Supreme Court judge in Oswego County issued an injunction, blocking all eight counties in the 22nd Congressional District from certifying results in the race.

Both sides have until Monday at 5 p.m. to issue legal motions in the case.

The Onondaga County Board of Elections will resume counting ballots in the race for the State Senate 50th District seat on Monday. As of Wednesday, Nov. 25, Angie Renna is leading John Mannion by just over 3,700 votes.