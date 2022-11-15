SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Associated Press has projected Republican Brandon Williams as the winner of the race for congress in New York’s 22nd District.

The call happened late Monday night, just after ABC News, NBC News, and CBS News all made the same projection.

Much more scientific than wild guesses, projections are news organizations’ data-driven analysis of election results. Experts who look at the math of remaining votes made an educated decision about who’s most likely to win.

Williams released a statement Tuesday morning.

He writes: “…we are not merely Republicans and Democrats – we are united as Central New Yorkers. I look forward to representing each of our district’s constituents regardless of your party.”

“I’d like to offer a special thanks to all the election officials who have worked countless hours to ensure every vote is counted. As the dust from Election Day settles, we are not merely Republicans and Democrats – we are united as Central New Yorkers. I look forward to representing each of our district’s constituents regardless of your party. Together we can restore the economy, attract jobs, and empower communities to reduce crime. I would also like to recognize Francis Conole for running a strong, impassioned race. While we offered voters a contrast and shared many disagreements on the campaign trail, we both love CNY and we both love our country. I commend him for his military service and providing voters with a choice on Election Day by stepping up to run for office.” Brandon Williams, NY-22 Projected Winner

His opponent, Democrat Francis Conole, has not conceded.

Decision Desk HQ, a results analysis organization, was the first to project Williams as the winner on Monday.

Williams claimed victory in the early morning hours immediately after Election Night.

Vote totals last updated the day after Election Day were corrected Monday by the Oneida County Board of Elections. Williams now leads by 4,020 votes (133,032 to 129,012).

The Conole Campaign’s only hope is the possibly 6,000 uncounted votes to come from the first canvass of affidavits and last-minute absentee ballots.

Williams is in Washington, DC this week participating in freshman orientation hosted by the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on House Administration.