Appeal filed after judge reinstates New York State Presidential Primary

(WSYR-TV) — Democratic members of the State’s Board of Elections have filed an appeal of a judge’s reinstatement of the New York State Presidential Primary.
The June 23 primary was reinstated earlier this week by a U.S. District judge in Manhattan. The judge said canceling it would be unconstitutional and deprive withdrawn presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Andrew Yang of proper representation at the Democratic Convention.
The judge said there is enough time to find a way to carry out the voting safely.
