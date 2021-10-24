As early voting kicks off statewide, Governor Hochul encourages Central New York to cast vote early

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Saturday marked the first day of early voting across New York State and Governor Kathy Hochul made a stop at Teamsters Local 317 in Syracuse to encourage the community to cast their ballots early.

During her appearance, Governor Hochul rallied with other Central New York Democrats running for office.

In her address, Hochul announced she’s endorsing Democratic Challenger Khalid Bey to serve as the City of Syracuse’s next mayor.

The governor also talked about the importance of communities voting in the general election.

“This is the year that truly makes a difference in people’s lives. I know about this because I spent 14 years working as a local official and then as a county official for four more years after. In my mind, I’m hardwired to think like a local official because this is the direct connection that people have with their government.” Governor kathy hochul, (d) new york

Central New Yorkers took advantage of early voting on day one, like Sharon Eassa of Camillus. It’s the first time she’s ever cast her vote early.

“I was glad we’re having early voting because I’m leaving for Florida on Monday,” Eassa explained. “I didn’t have to apply for an absentee ballot.”

The concept of early voting isn’t only convenient for snowbirds like Eassa, but also for folks like John Holl who lives in Geddes. He prefers voting on the weekend.

Early voting has begun and the polls are open until 3:00 today in @OnondagaCounty ‼️



Get out and exercise your right. 🇺🇸 @NewsChannel9 #LocalSYR pic.twitter.com/MXzOMz1Nz1 — 𝐀𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐡 (@AdrienneSmithTV) October 23, 2021

“Election Day is always long lines. Saturday is a good day to do it. You have time off and go straight and do our weekly chores after this. Why wait until the last day and then it’s a ton of people? It turns into a fiasco at times if things go wrong, so I think it’s great” John holl, early voter from geddes

If you’re registered to vote in Onondaga County, you can cast your early vote at any of the six polling sites spread throughout the county.

Those locations are:

CAMILLUS TOWN HALL (Gym) 4600 West Genesee St, Syracuse NY 13219

4600 West Genesee St, Syracuse NY 13219 CLAY TOWN HALL COURTROOM (Rear Entrance) , 4401 Route 31, Clay NY 13041

, 4401 Route 31, Clay NY 13041 DEWITT TOWN HALL COURTROOM , 5400 Butternut Dr, E. Syracuse NY 13057

, 5400 Butternut Dr, E. Syracuse NY 13057 LAFAYETTE FIRE STATION #1 (Rear Entrance) , 2444 Route 11 South, LaFayette NY 13084

, 2444 Route 11 South, LaFayette NY 13084 ARMOND MAGNARELLI COMMUNITY CENTER AT MCCHESNEY PARK, 2300 Grant Blvd, Syracuse NY 13208

The voting process is the same as how you’d vote on Election Day. When you get to the polling site, you’ll check in, get your ballot and place your voted ballot in the electronic voting machine.

This year, you will have to wear a mask at the polls, regardless of your vaccination status.

If you’re voting by absentee ballot, there’s a box at each polling site where you can drop off yours throughout the stretch of early voting and on Election Day.

If you’re still planning to send your absentee ballot in by mail, it must be postmarked by Election Day, November 2.

Early voting across Central New York runs through Sunday, October 31. For more early voting information, click here.