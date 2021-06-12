As voting begins Saturday, NewsChannel 9 goes ‘On The Trail’ with Republican and Democratic candidates for Mayor of Syracuse

Your Local Election Headquarters

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Next Tuesday, June 22, Republican and Democratic voters in the City of Syracuse will choose who their parties’ candidates will be to take on Mayor Ben Walsh in November’s general election.

As an independent candidate, Mayor Walsh isn’t part of the primary. Each of the two major parties need to narrow their candidates from two to one.

Early voting is open from Saturday, June 12 through Sunday, June 20.

Before early voting opened, NewsChannel 9 went “On The Trail” with the four candidates.

Democrats:

Michael Greene (D)
Khalid Bey (D)

Republicans:

Janet Burman (R)
Tom Babilon (R)

Michael Greene (D)

Khalid Bey (D)

Janet Burman (R)

Thomas Babilon (R)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Early Voting Info for the 2021 Primary

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area