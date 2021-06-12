As voting begins Saturday, NewsChannel 9 goes ‘On The Trail’ with Republican and Democratic candidates for Mayor of Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Next Tuesday, June 22, Republican and Democratic voters in the City of Syracuse will choose who their parties’ candidates will be to take on Mayor Ben Walsh in November’s general election.

As an independent candidate, Mayor Walsh isn’t part of the primary. Each of the two major parties need to narrow their candidates from two to one.

Early voting is open from Saturday, June 12 through Sunday, June 20.

Before early voting opened, NewsChannel 9 went “On The Trail” with the four candidates.

Michael Greene (D)

Khalid Bey (D)

Janet Burman (R)

Thomas Babilon (R)