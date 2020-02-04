Assemblyman Gary Finch to retire after 10 terms

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Longtime Auburn area Assemblyman Gary Finch will not seek reelection. The Assistant Minority Leader represents Auburn and parts of Cayuga County.

Finch said he’s enjoyed maintaining the trust of voters for more than 20 years.

He was a long-serving member of the New York State Assembly Committee on Corrections and chaired a statewide task force on workforce issues in the correctional system.

