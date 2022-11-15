SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A State Supreme Court Justice has ruled absentee and affidavit ballot counting will happen as scheduled Wednesday, despite a lawsuit’s attempt to slow some of it down.

The Honorable Scott DelConte published his ruling Tuesday morning.

The court considered a request by the Republican candidate for the 50th State Senate, Rebecca Shiroff, which ultimately would have delayed the pending count and canvass of absentee and affidavit ballots in Onondaga and Oswego Counties.

Shiroff, the Republican candidate, leads incumbent Democratic State Senator John Mannion by 396 votes based on Election Day totals. There could be a few thousand uncounted ballots between Onondaga and Oswego Counties.

The Shiroff Campaign asked the judge to force the Boards of Elections in two counties to give her advance copies of affidavit ballot envelopes, allow her to object during the elections staff review of affidavit ballots, and require poll clerks to put copies of the ballots in respective envelopes so the campaign can possibly challenge each’s validity.

Citing the role a court can play in election counting after law changes, Justice DelConte denied all three requests but said the court preserves its jurisdiction over the count process.

New state law allows campaigns to challenge ballots rejected by elections commissioners, not all ballots.

The canvassing of affidavit ballots begins Tuesday, but updated counting begins Wednesday.

Absentee ballot canvassing also begins Wednesday.