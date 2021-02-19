Bey to challenge Greene in Democratic Primary for Syracuse Mayor

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Common Councilor and Mayoral candidate Khalid Bey is expected to formally announce his decision for a democratic primary Friday morning after the Onondaga County Democratic Committee selected Common Councilor Michael Greene as their candidate for Syracuse Mayor.

Bey was the first candidate to throw his hat in the ring back in December. In his announcement, Bey said, “The people of the City of Syracuse need a mayor, or needs representation, in real-time. We need a mayor who understands the causes of our conditions and, as a result, is aware and decisive about how to lead us in a direction towards prosperity. In the past, I have been heard saying that it is likely useless to add a new roof to a house with an unstable foundation. The efforts in recent years to shore up our city’s foundation have been futile, but I hope to have a chance to change that.”

Bey plans to hold a press event at 10 a.m.