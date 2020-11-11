Bill proposes allowing absentee ballots to begin being counted on Election Day

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — While the wait continues for many New York State races to be called, new proposed legislation aims to speed up the process for future elections.
According to current state law, absentee ballots cannot be counted until after Election Day. This year, more than 1.5 million of those were returned, meaning a hold-up on clear results.
Now, Democratic state senators are bringing forth legislation that would allow absentee ballots to start being canvassed on Election Day, three hours before polls close.
“Of course, absentee ballots could still come in after Election Day, and those votes will be counted. The idea here is to get as much of the vote as possible to the public so that everyone has a clear picture of who actually won or who has a chance of winning,” Senator David Carlucci said.
In this election, about 25% of the overall votes were absentee ballots.
