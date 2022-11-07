SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The polls are open for Election Day on Tuesday at 6 a.m., but thousands of voters across the region have already cast their ballots during the nine-day early voting stretch in New York.

On Monday, county boards of elections across Central New York were hard at work preparing all of the General Election voting sites.

Below is a breakdown of early voting numbers obtained by NewsChannel 9. Please note: all information is from each county’s Board of Elections.

ONONDAGA COUNTY

Total early voters: 31,961

Absentee ballots received (as of November 7): 10,320

Total affidavit ballots received: 293

According to Democratic Board of Elections Commissioner, Dustin Czarny, turnout for early voting in 2022 is approximately 53% of early voting turnout in 2020, but that was a presidential election year versus a midterm election.

“We’ve never had early voting during a midterm, so there’s nothing to really compare it to, but it’s quadruple what we normally get in an odd year, so I’m feeling really good about it.” DUSTIN CZARNY, (D) ONONDAGA COUNTY ELECTIONS COMMISSIONER

Republican Onondaga County Board of Elections Commissioner, Michele Sardo, believes early voting is supported more by the democratic party, but she says other parties are starting to take advantage of early voting, especially based on the turnout this year.

“More democrats showed up, which democrats are very much in support of early voting, but I think everybody else is starting to utilize early voting. I think it was a good turnout.” MICHELE SARDO, (R) ONONDAGA COUNTY ELECTIONS COMMISSIONER

ONEIDA COUNTY

Total early voters: 8,680

8,680 Democratic Party: 3,736

Republican Party: 3083

Conservative Party: 97

Working Families Party: 19

Other/Blank: 1,745

TOMPKINS COUNTY

Total early voters: 7,171

7,171 Democratic Party: 5,503

Blank: 885

Republican Party: 690

Independent Party: 101

Working Families Party: 37

Green Party: 20

Other: 12

Conservative Party: 9

Libertarian Party: 3

Serve America Movement Party: 1

CAYUGA COUNTY

Total early voters: 4,775

4,775 Democratic Party: 2,152

Republican Party: 1,589

Conservative Party: 145

Working Families Party: 12

OSWEGO COUNTY

Total early voters: 3,480

3,480 Republican Party: 1,424

Democratic Party: 1,255

Northern Ontario Party: 604

Independent Party: 113

Conservative Party: 62

Working Families Party: 9

Libertarian: 5

Green Party: 2

MADISON COUNTY

Total early voters: 2,169

2,169 Requests for absentee ballot: 2,189

2019 early voter turnout (first year): 636

2020 early voter turnout (presidential year): 6,357

2021 early voter turnout: 618

SENECA COUNTY

Total early voters: 1,344

1,344 October 29: 184

October 30: 124

October 31: 1,145

November 1: 127

November 2: 145

November 3: 157

November 4: 161

November 5: 130

November 6: 171

Polls across Central New York open at 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning and close at 9:00 p.m.

A few reminders if you plan to vote in person:

You must cast your ballot at your assigned polling place

If you’ve requested and already submitted your absentee ballot, you cannot vote in person on Election Day

If you’re voting via absentee ballot but have not returned it yet, the only way you can vote in person is by affidavit ballot at your designed polling site

If you’re wearing a political message, you can cast your ballot but you will be asked to leave the polling place ASAP

If you’re wearing a candidate’s name, you’ll have to cover it up or take it off before you cast your ballot

Masks are not required to vote this year

How do I check my voter registration status?

If you don’t know if you’re registered to vote, click here to view your voter registration status.

All you have to do is fill out your name, date of birth, zip code, and county in which you live.

Once you fill out the information, it will tell you where your poll site is, voter registration status, and absentee ballot tracker.

New York Attorney General’s Election Hotline

If you feel that you have a problem during voting, there is a hotline to help resolve the issue. Call (866) 390-2992 or submit an online form by clicking here.