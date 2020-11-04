Breaking down close local races

(WSYR-TV) — While some races have a large enough margin to make some early projections, others have margins that are too close to call, with thousands of outstanding absentee ballots.

The state races we really have our eye on are the 50th Senate District and the 53rd Senate District. Of course, keeping in mind the thousands of votes that could still be counted, even after Election Day.

50th Senate District

Right now, the seat in the 50th Senate District is empty.

After Election Day and early voting totals, Republican Angi Renna is leading with 53% of the votes. Democratic candidate John Mannion is close behind with 47% of the votes.

That is a difference of about 7,000 votes.

This district makes up parts of Onondaga County and Cayuga County, which as of Wednesday afternoon, the two combined have nearly 47,000 absentee ballots out. Those have been requested but have not been counted just yet.

Most of those absentee ballots went out to registered Democrats.

53rd Senate District

The 53rd Senate District race is even tighter with Democratic incumbent Rachel May leading with just over 100 votes more than Republican challenger Sam Rodgers.

This area covers all of Madison County and parts of Onondaga County and Oneida County.

Over 32,000 absentee ballots were requested by voters in the district.

127th Assembly District

The 127th Assembly District race has a thin difference with Republican challenger Mark Venesky with a little over 1,000 votes more than Democrat incumbent Al Stirpe.

This district is made up of Onondaga County voters with nearly 18,500 absentees returned to the Board of Elections.

Madison County, Oneida County and Onondaga County won’t be opening their absentee ballots until next week.

Cayuga County will start counting on Saturday.