Breaking down presidential results in Central New York

(WSYR-TV) — One state already called for former Vice President Joe Biden is New York State, which has been blue going all the way back to 1984. This was the last time a Republican won the Empire State was Ronald Reagan, who was on his way to a second term.

Despite winning the whole state, Biden only took Onondaga County and Tompkins County in Central New York.

The following counties went red:

Cayuga County

Cortland County

Madison County

Oneida County

Oswego County

President Donald Trump leads by nearly 700 votes in Central New York.

If you look at Onondaga County, Biden is winning by almost 15,000 votes. But those other counties, besides Tompkins, are going for Trump by a bigger margin that four years ago.

Biden took 12 of the counties in New York State compared to the 17 that Hillary Clinton took four years ago.

Trump’s biggest win was 64% to 33% in Oswego County. In 2016, that win was 57% to 35%.

Remember the 2020 numbers are based on early voting and ballots cast on Election Day. Absentees still need to be counted in every New York county, including the ones here in Central New York.