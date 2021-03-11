Burman officially announces candidacy for Syracuse Mayor

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday, Republican Janet Burman officially announced her candidacy for Syracuse Mayor.

Back in January, Burman was chosen by the Syracuse City GOP as its candidate. She was the former Chairwoman of Syracuse’s GOP Committee. In 2018, Burman ran for State Senator in the 53rd district but lost the Rachel May.

Burman will face Thomas Babilon in a Republican primary prior to elections in November.

Khalid Bey and Michael Greene will run in a Democratic primary prior to the November elections.

Mayor Ben Walsh will run for re-election on the ballot for the Independence Party.