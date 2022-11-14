WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — Republican Brandon Williams, who declared himself the winning candidate in the congressional race for New York’s 22nd district, is in Washington, D.C. this week for freshman orientation.

Up around 4,000 votes, Williams claimed victory in the early morning hours immediately after Election Night.

His opponent, Democrat Francis Conole, has not conceded.

The Conole Campaign’s only hope is the possibly 6,000 uncounted votes to come from the first canvass of affidavits and last-minute absentee ballots.

Vote totals last updated the day after Election Day were corrected Monday by the Oneida County Board of Elections. Williams now lead by 4,020 votes (133,032 to 129,012).

Monday, “Decision Desk HQ,” an election results projection service, called the race for Williams.

Dave Wasserman, U.S. House Editor for the Cook Political Report, tweeted Monday that he’d “seen enough” results in the race and also declared Williams the winner.

Wasserman told NewsChannel 9 Friday that Democrats have a “very tough math problem” to overcome Williams’ lead through uncounted ballots.

The Associated Press and ABC News have not projected the race.

Some have criticized the projection, including Roger Misso, a former Democratic congressional candidate from Syracuse. Misso tweeted: “Literally nothing has changed and this race is still too close/early to call.”