Census ‘target date’ to end set for Oct. 5

(WSYR-TV) — The ‘target date’ for the 2020 Census to conclude has been set for Oct. 5.

According to the United States Census Bureau, the date has been moved back. It was supposed to end this week.

“The Secretary of Commerce has announced a target date of October 5, 2020, to conclude 2020 Census self-response and field data collection operations,” the bureau posted on Monday.

It added that census takers will continue to follow up in-person with homes across the country through Oct. 5 in an effort to reach everyone.

Local Census offices are constantly analyzing their workload. When the percentage of households who have responded reaches a certain threshold, any remaining households who have not responded are assigned to experienced individual census takers, who continue to attempt to contact that household as we strive for a complete count.

Certain areas are on track to complete their nonresponse follow-up workload earlier than the October 5 end date. This does not mean the deadline to respond or field operations have changed, only that the hard work of the census takers on the ground and the community’s efforts to promote self-response have been successful.

