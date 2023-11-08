ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rome Mayor Jaqueline Izzo tells NewsChannel 9 she plans to look closer at the status of absentee ballots before deciding whether to concede the election to challenger Jeffrey Langian.

Lanigan leads the race by 417 votes, about 6%.

560 absentee ballots were sent out to eligible voters, according to data from the Oneida County Board of Elections. 373 have already been returned, most of which are counted and included in Tuesday night’s results.

The Board of Elections accepts absentee ballots by mail for another week, as long as they’re postmarked on Election Day. Other uncounted absentees include ballots dropped off at poll sites.

Mayor Izzo, a registered Republican, was first elected in 2015, beating incumbent Joe Fusco.

Izzo’s attempt at re-election has not been easy, having lost the Republican Primary to Lanigan. Izzo appeared on the Conservative ballot line and was endorsed by Rome’s Democratic Party.