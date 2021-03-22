Chemung County Executive Chris Moss considering run for 23rd District

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County Executive Chris Moss tells 18 News that he is “considering” running for Rep. Tom Reed’s 23rd Congressional District seat in 2022.

Reed announced on Sunday that he will not seek re-election following a sexual misconduct allegation.

Moss says he has received calls about a potential candidacy but has no timeline for when he would potentially declare a run.

“Congressman Reed has 18-20 months left in his term, I think there’s lots of time to make an informed decision.”

The 2022 election cycle would also be the final year of Moss’ first term as County Executive. He says he has not made a decision on whether or not he will run for County Executive again.

Moss served as the Chemung County Sheriff from 2013-18 and ran for Lt. Governor in 2014 with Rob Astorino. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Moss served as the head of the Southern Tier COVID-19 control board.

On Sunday night Democrat Tracy Mitrano told 18 News that she will not run for the seat after two campaigns against Reed.