Claudia Tenney leads Anthony Brindisi in race for 22nd Congressional District

(WSYR-TV) — Republican challenger Claudia Tenney just stopped short of declaring victory in downtown Utica on Tuesday night.

As of Midnight on Wednesday, Tenney leads Anthony Brindisi in the race for the 22nd Congressional District.

Republican challenger Claudia Tenney held a small gathering at the Nothin’ Fancy Cafe in downtown Utica.

Her campaign referred to the event as a “Victory Party,” looking to retake her seat in the 22nd Congressional District after losing two years ago.

She voted earlier on Tuesday in New Hartford where she said she feels confident in voters as well as President Donald Trump’s endorsement for her in Congress.

“The president’s family has been very much behind us, they’d like to work with me in Congress,” said Tenney. “I’m their pick. We’ve had a tremendous term when I served and we need to get back to that. We’ve seen historically one of the worst Congresses in nation’s history. Lack of productivity, lack of being on the job.”

Tenney also said the race will be neck and neck.

In 2018, Tenney won Madison County and Tioga County narrowly. She won Herkimer and Chenango by nearly 2,000 votes each. But, in the 22nd District’s part of Oswego, the difference was almost 4,000 votes over Brindisi.