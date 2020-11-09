CNY absentee ballots to be counted this week

(WSYR-TV) — The election may be over, but the counting is not. Absentee ballots are waiting to be reviewed this week after delays of when those envelopes can even be opened.

In Cayuga County, the absentee count had been pushed to Tuesday due to ongoing legal challenges and changes from judges.

According to Madison County, there is a court hearing on Monday regarding New York’s 22nd Congressional District to decide when the Board of Elections can begin the opening process.

This is filed in the state Supreme Court in Oswego County.

Absentee counting in Onondaga County is also expected to start on Tuesday.