SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On the same day State Senator John Mannion enters the race for congress, incumbent Republican Congressman Brandon Williams is responding to the new challenger.

In a statement to NewsChannel 9, Williams says: “The Democratic Primary in NY-22 is shaping up to be filled with candidates trying to out-left one another on policies that have delivered New York State the highest taxes in the union, unsafe streets, and an exodus of people out of state. I will continue to honorably love and serve Central NY and the Mohawk Valley with common sense solutions to the complex issues our nation faces—bringing back manufacturing jobs, increased infrastructure funding, lowering energy costs, and protecting our local families.”

Williams’ statement comes a day after he revealed he underwent heart bypass surgery.

Mannion is the third candidate seeking the Democratic nomination.

Sarah Klee Hood, a DeWitt Town Councilor, ran in 2022 and lost the Democratic primary to Francis Conole, who went on to lose to Brandon Williams in the general election.

Clemmie Harris is a professor at Utica University.

The current 22nd Congressional District includes all of Onondaga, Madison and Oneida Counties with a small portion of southwest Oswego County.