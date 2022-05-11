ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Just as the Tompkins County Elections Commissioners were grasping the workload of two primary elections this summer, the sudden resignation of Congressman Tom Reed will force a special election in between.

Including the school budget votes and board of education elections next week, all voters in New York State are asked to go to the polls at least four times this year.

It’s five times in areas formerly represented by Congressman Reed, including Tompkins and Seneca Counties.

Because the resignation happened befor July 1, state law requires the governor to set a special election. Once she’s formally notified of his resignation, she has ten days to set the date. It’s expected the first or second week of August.