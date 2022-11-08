ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The tight local race is being watched across the nation as it will help decide which party controls the U.S. House of Representatives.

Democrat Francis Conole and Republican Brandon Williams are battling for the NY 22nd Congressional District and the winner will take the open seat to replace retiring four-term incumbent, John Katko.

NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan and Adrienne Smith are at each campaign headquarters as politicians watch the results come in after the polls close at 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

