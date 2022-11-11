SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An expert who analyzes House of Representatives races for a living says the current vote totals in New York’s 22nd Congressional District is a “tough math problem for the Democrats.”

Democrat Francis Conole trails Republican Brandon Williams by 3,925 votes, according to the State Board of Elections results as of Friday night.

Any hope for Conole lies within uncounted votes, a combination of absentee and affidavit ballots.

Based on information provided to NewsChannel 9 by the Onondaga, Oneida and Madison County Boards of Elections, 2,990 absentee ballots are pending count.

Across the three counties, 3,873 affidavit ballots are pending consideration. Many will be ruled invalid, but the valid ones could decide the race.

Oswego County did not respond to requests for updated numbers Friday, but 119 is the highest possible number of absentee ballots based on the small portion of the county in the 22nd district.

David Wasserman, the U.S. House Editor for the Cook Political Report, said: “We still have about 8,000 outstanding absentee ballots. We have a 3,000 vote lead for the Republican, but not all those absentee and affidavit ballots will count. Many will not have been returned and so it’s a very tough math problem for the Democrats there.”

When asked for more about the status of the 22nd district, Wasserman said, “I would not be surprised if a network were to declare Williams the winner at some point in the near future.”

“Given the vagaries of New York ballot counting,” Wasserman adds, “We’ve certainly seen, in this area, surprises in terms of the canvass and certification process in the old 22nd district last cycle. It’s understandable why networks are being cautious in proclaiming this one over.”

Absentee ballots postmarked Election Day are allowed to trickle in via mail until Tuesday. Canvassing all remaining absentee ballots begins Wednesday.