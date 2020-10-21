Consider your health when deciding to vote in person or by absentee

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Election Day is less than two weeks away and many people who would usually be voting in-person on November 3 are now questioning if they should do so as COVID-19 cases are back on the rise.
Upstate University Hospital infectious disease expert, Dr. Stephen Thomas, says it all depends on if you are considered high-risk.
“If you’re over 60, 65 years of age, if you have other medical problems, obesity, diabetes, lung or heart disease, I would seriously consider putting in an absentee ballot. If you’re not in that group, and you’re young and healthy, I believe you can vote. I think it’s important that you vote, and you can vote in-person,” Thomas said.
There is less than a week left to apply for an absentee ballot. Dr. Thomas says if you plan on voting in person, wear your mask, social distance, and wash your hands before and after.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- State Board of Elections appoints new Commissioner Anthony Casale
- Everyone in US gets a free taco after stolen base in Game 1 of World Series
- Why are the roads slippery after it rains?
- UNC puts loss in rear-view mirror ahead of NC State’s visit
- In-depth coronavirus interview with Sec. Alex Azar, Surgeon General Jerome Adams, Dr. Deborah Birx
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App