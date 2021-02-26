Cortland Mayor says he won’t seek re-election

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cortland’s Mayor Brian Tobin will finish his 5th term as mayor and won’t seek re-election.
Mayor Tobin tells NewsChannel 9 that he would like to spend more time with his family. The mayoral position is part-time and he has a full-time job with SUNY Cortland and is also the college’s swim coach.
Since being elected, Mayor Tobin has gotten married and now has two children. His 10 years in office will end on December 31, 2021.
