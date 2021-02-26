Cortland Mayor says he won’t seek re-election

(WETM) - Congressman Tom Reed told reporters on Wednesday that if he decides to run for Governor in 2022 he will not seek re-election for the 23rd Congressional District.

"I think that's the right way to do it, I think that is being honest with the voters, and if you're going to commit to do this for the right reason, which is public service and changing the direction of the state, we don't need somebody who's trying to keep one job in order to have a guaranteed placement in a new job or to have their cake and eat it too... We're not going to go down that path"