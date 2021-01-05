Councilor-At-Large Michael Greene launches campaign for Syracuse Mayor

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A second Syracuse Democrat is throwing his hat in the ring to challenge City of Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh in the 2021 elections.
Current Common Councilor-At-Large Michael Greene launched his campaign Tuesday morning. He says his campaign platform will include expanding affordable housing and improving code enforcement.
A native of Central New York and graduate of the Industrial & Labor Relations School at Cornell University, Greene started his career in public service working for the Port Authority of NY & NJ. He went to night school at CUNY-Baruch and earned an MBA in Entrepreneurship. He’s been an Assistant Vice President for New York City Economic Development Corporation, managing city-owned properties. Greene moved back to Syracuse and became involved in local campaigns. He was appointed to fill the vacant Councilor-at-Large position in 2017 and has been re-elected to the position twice.
In December, Democratic Common Councilor Khalid Bey announced his campaign for Mayor.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Why An Apple A Day Is Good For Your Health
- Saratoga community responding to local diagnosis of COVID variant
- Keeping players focused as the hype around the Bills grows
- WATCH: Occasional flurries and drizzle continue the rest of today
- NY State offering deferments, not refunds, for liquor license fees
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App