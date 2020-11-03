Counting Tuesday’s votes is just part of the task ahead for local Board of Elections

Your Local Election HQ
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The response from Central New York voters to this year has been phenomenal.

Counting the record-setting early votes is first on the docket election night.

Followed by the votes cast on election day, itself. The cards from the scanners are driven from all polling places in Onondaga County back to the Board of Elections.

Tuesday evening tweet from Dustin Czarny, Onondaga County Democrat Elections Commissioner

Then comes the counting of the thousands of absentees. The local races in our area could come down to the last 25 percent from absentee ballots.

New York allows absentees to trickle in a few days late, as long as the envelope is postmarked election day.

They’ll be opened and read starting Monday November 9.

You will see the first two steps of the process take place live tonight on localsyr.com beginning at 9 p.m.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected