Counting Tuesday’s votes is just part of the task ahead for local Board of Elections

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The response from Central New York voters to this year has been phenomenal.
Counting the record-setting early votes is first on the docket election night.
Followed by the votes cast on election day, itself. The cards from the scanners are driven from all polling places in Onondaga County back to the Board of Elections.
Then comes the counting of the thousands of absentees. The local races in our area could come down to the last 25 percent from absentee ballots.
New York allows absentees to trickle in a few days late, as long as the envelope is postmarked election day.
They’ll be opened and read starting Monday November 9.
You will see the first two steps of the process take place live tonight on localsyr.com beginning at 9 p.m.
