SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two candidates are out, but another is in after a State Supreme Court Justice approved new district boundaries for New York’s 22nd Congressional District.

The new district includes all of Onondaga, Madison and Oneida Counties and a single neighborhood of the Village of Cleveland in Oswego County.

Republican front runner Mike Sigler has dropped out, because the new maps remove his home of Ithaca from the district. Residency isn’t required, but Sigler said, “The lines have changed dramatically and while I’m still a solid candidate, it puts a significant barrier in the way and robs me of several of my main arguments for running in the first place.”

Fellow Ithacan, Democrat Vanessa Fajans-Turner, also dropped out.

Steve Wells, a businessman from Madison County, is entering the race as a Republican. In Sigler absence, he’ll challenge Brandon Williams in a primary, Williams is from just outside the district in Cayuga County.

Democrat Joshua Riley is changing races. He’ll run as a Democrat in New York’s 19th District, challenging Republican Marc Molinaro.

The 19th District includes Corltand and Tompkins Counties and runs south to the Pennsylvania border and east to Massachusetts.