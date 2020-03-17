Cuomo issues executive order to delay village elections until April 28

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Some villages were set to hold elections on Wednesday, but Governor Andrew Cuomo has issued an executive order delaying village elections until the April 28 primary.
“Our top priority has been keeping New Yorkers safe and stopping the spread of the novel coronavirus,” Governor Cuomo said. “Public health officials have been clear that reducing density is one of the most effective ways to stop the spread, and delaying village elections will help ensure poll workers and voters are not potentially exposed to the virus and at the same time maintain integrity in our election system.”
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Uber suspends shared Pool rides in US, Canada to limit coronavirus spread
- COVID-19 or not, the Census goes on, online, by phone, or mail
- Confirmed coronavirus cases in NYS over 1,000; 12 deaths reported from the virus in the state
- Oneida County confirms first case of coronavirus
- Ithaca Police investigate overnight shooting
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App